Disturbing Video After Breonna Taylor Shooting Shows Police Drawing Weapons On Her Boyfriend

New video shows the arrest of Kenneth Walker, Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, by officers with their guns drawn after Taylor had already been fatally shot in her apartment.

Police have not yet released footage from the aftermath of the horrific incident, which makes the new video, taken by a neighbor, the first public look into the arrest of Walker.

Taylor’s sister, Juniyah Palmer, shared the video on Facebook on Wednesday (July 8). "Okay, since the police only wanted to share a small clip of what really happened in those moments ill share the full clip!"

Palmer wrote in the post along with the video. "Let’s talk about how Kenny is following orders but literally EVERY officer has their guns pointed at him! Racism is really spelt LMPD."

At the start of the video, at least three officers are standing behind vehicles in the parking lot. "Come outside," an officer yells, before the clip cuts forward to another officer issuing commands at Walker.

"Walk to me," an officer shouts. "Turn around, face away! Turn around, face away! Turn around, face away!"

RELATED: Kenneth Walker Tells The Heartbreaking Story Of Breonna Taylor Being Killed By Police

"Keep walking backwards, sir," an officer continues. "Keep walking backwards."

"Have you been hit by a bullet?" an officer asks Walker.

"No," he responds in a trembling voice.



Watch below: