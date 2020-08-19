Black America Votes: Live Updates From The 2020 Democratic National Convention

BET's 2020 Democratic National Convention Coverage

Day 3



Wednesday, August 19, 2020: Follow BET’s coverage with our live blog for the latest updates from the Democratic National Convention. We’ll feature news about the event, speeches, performances and commentary August 17-20.

Each night, the convention will include speeches from Party leaders, rising stars and real people. Tonight's scheduled speakers include some of the most important names in the Democratic party: Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, and former president Barack Obama, whom Democratic nominee Joe Biden served under as vice president.

The convention closes on Thursday, August 20 with the official nomination of BIden and Harris, who will deliver their speeches remotely from Delaware and share their vision for the country.

BET.com will have all the news updates that matter to Black America so stay tuned each day and watch from the CBS News: Race To 2020 live feed above from at 9-11 p.m. ET each night.



