Watch The Trailer For Stacey Abrams’ Documentary 'All In: The Fight For Democracy'

With America on the brink of an unprecedentedly important election, there couldn't be a better time to release a new documentary about the fight for voting rights.

All In: The Fight For Democracy is a new documentary about voter suppression narrated by politician, lawyer, author and former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, Stacey Abrams. The 46-year-old has personal experience with voter suppression.



In 2018, Abrams became the first Black woman to become the gubernatorial nominee for a major party in the United States. She lost by 50,000 votes to her opponent Brian Kemp, Georgia's then Secretary of State who was in charge of elections. Many believe voter suppression is the reason for Abrams' loss. She has since been a major advocate for voting rights as well as fairness in the census.

In the trailer for All In: The Fight For Democracy, Abrams speaks candidly about her contentious race against Kemp. At one point, she says about the election, “I knew something had gone horribly wrong. The system that is supposed to protect our democracy didn’t work the way it was supposed to.”

The documentary also features interviews with former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Mother Jones senior reporter Ari Berman and Emory professor Carol Anderson. The film is directed by Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?) and Lisa Cortes (Precious, The Apollo).

The doc is streaming on Amazon Prime starting September 18.

Watch the trailer, below: