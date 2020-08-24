Kenosha Shooting: Petition Calls For Firing Of Police Officers Who Shot Jacob Blake

Color of Change has created a petition calling for the firing of the police officers who were involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake in front of his children in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday (Aug. 23).

The organization launched their #JusticeForJake campaign on Aug. 24 following the announcement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation that the officers involved in the shooting had been placed on administrative leave.

Color of Change urged people to text ‘Jake’ to 55156 to demand the immediate firing and arrest of the officer who shot Jacob Blake.