Kenosha Shooting: Petition Calls For Firing Of Police Officers Who Shot Jacob Blake

Color of Change has created a petition calling for the firing of the police officers who were involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake in front of his children in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday (Aug. 23).
The organization launched their #JusticeForJake campaign on Aug. 24 following the announcement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation that the officers involved in the shooting had been placed on administrative leave.
Color of Change urged people to text ‘Jake’ to 55156 to demand the immediate firing and arrest of the officer who shot Jacob Blake.
Kenosha police shot Blake several times in the back in front of his children after he allegedly broke up an altercation between two women. Blake was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee where it is reported that he is in serious condition.
Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump will represent the Jacob Blake family and released a statement calling for justice.
Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, has also released an official statement this morning.
“Equal justice has not been real for Black Americans and so many others. We are at an inflection point,” Biden continued in his statement. “We must dismantle systemic racism. It is the urgent task before us.”
“We must fight to honor the ideals laid in the original American promise, which we are yet to attain: That all men and women are created equal, but more importantly that they must be treated equally.”
BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.
(Photo courtesy of CBS News)
