Kenosha Shooting: Police Officers Who Shot Jacob Blake In Front of His Children Placed On Administrative Leave

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation have confirmed early Monday (Aug. 24) that the Kenosha police officers involved in the Aug. 24 shooting of Jacob Blake have been placed on administrative leave.

“DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office,” the DOJ said in an official statement. “All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave.”

Wisconsin DOJ also confirmed that the “DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to a prosecutor following a complete and thorough investigation.”

Kenosha police shot Blake at close range several times in the back in front of his children after he allegedly broke up an altercation between two women.

RELATED: Kenosha Shooting: Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Will Represent Jacob Blake

Blake was taken to a Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee where it is reported that he is in serious condition.

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump will represent the Jacob Blake family and released a statement this morning.

“We all watched the horrific video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back several times by Kenosha police. Even worse, his three sons witnessed their father collapse after being riddled with bullets,” Crump said. “Their irresponsible, reckless, and inhumane actions nearly cost the life of a man who was simply trying to do the right thing by intervening in a domestic incident. It’s a miracle he’s still alive.”