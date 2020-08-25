Jacob Blake’s Father Reveals He’s Paralyzed After Kenosha Police Shooting

The police shooting of Jacob Blake has sparked outrage and protests across the country.

Now his father reveals that the 29-year-old is paralyzed.



According to the Chicago Sun Times, his father, also named Jacob Blake, said there are “eight holes” in his son’s body and he’s paralyzed from the waist down. Doctors aren’t sure if he is permanently paralyzed.

“I want to put my hand on my son’s cheek and kiss him on his forehead, and then I’ll be OK,” the father told the newspaper. I’ll kiss him with my mask. The first thing I want to do is touch my son.”

RELATED: Kenosha Shooting: Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Will Represent Jacob Blake

After protests broke out on the evening on Sunday, August 23, in Kenosha, Herman Poster, Blake's cousin said, "I can feel you guys' anger and pain. I definitely can, you know, but let's just try to keep the city quiet tonight."



A viral video from August 23 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, showed Blake walking towards his vehicle as officers had their guns drawn on him. Officers began shooting at Blake multiple times as soon as he entered the car. He was shot in front of his children.

Blake had reportedly been trying to break up a fight between two women when the police were called to the scene. Poster said about the incident, "He was trying to break up a fight, you know, and that's him. He's a good vibe person. He's like, a good vibe. He was trying to keep the peace."

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave and the incident is being turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation.

BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.