LeBron James Speaks Out About Police Shooting of Jacob Blake

Following the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police on Aug. 23, LeBron James is speaking out about the viral encounter.

The NBA superstar said in a press conference on Aug. 24 that his "emotions are all over the place."

"If you watch the video, there (were) multiple moments where if they wanted to they could have tackled him, they could have grabbed him. They could have done that. Why does it always have to get to a point where we see the guns firing?” James said.

"I know people get tired of hearing me say it but we are scared as Black people in America."