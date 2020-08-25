LeBron James Speaks Out About Police Shooting of Jacob Blake

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Following the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police on Aug. 23, LeBron James is speaking out about the viral encounter.
The NBA superstar said in a press conference on Aug. 24 that his "emotions are all over the place."
"If you watch the video, there (were) multiple moments where if they wanted to they could have tackled him, they could have grabbed him. They could have done that. Why does it always have to get to a point where we see the guns firing?” James said.
"I know people get tired of hearing me say it but we are scared as Black people in America."
James stated that Black people have no idea what they will face daily living in America when they encounter the police.
"Black men, Black women, Black kids, we are terrified. Because you don't know, you have no idea. You have no idea how that cop that day left the house. You don't know if he woke up on the good side of the bed, you don't know if he woke up on the wrong side of the bed."
Two Wisconsin police officers have since been placed on administrative leave.
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
