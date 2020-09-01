Donald Trump Defends Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

Before his visit to Kenosha, Washington on Tuesday, September 1, Donald Trump was asked the day before whether or not he condemns the actions of Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse. Instead, he found a way to defend the 17-year-old vigilante who killed two protesters and left a third injured.

Trump at a press conference that day suggested that Rittenhouse may have acted in self-defense. "That was an interesting situation. You saw the same tape as I saw. He [Rittenhouse] was trying to get away from them, I guess it looks like. And he fell. And then they [protesters] very violently attacked him,” said Trump.

He also added the incident was currently under investigation and "I guess he [Rittenhouse] was in very big trouble. He probably would have been killed."

Watch below: