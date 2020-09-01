Donald Trump Defends Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Before his visit to Kenosha, Washington on Tuesday, September 1, Donald Trump was asked the day before whether or not he condemns the actions of Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse. Instead, he found a way to defend the 17-year-old vigilante who killed two protesters and left a third injured.
Trump at a press conference that day suggested that Rittenhouse may have acted in self-defense. "That was an interesting situation. You saw the same tape as I saw. He [Rittenhouse] was trying to get away from them, I guess it looks like. And he fell. And then they [protesters] very violently attacked him,” said Trump.
He also added the incident was currently under investigation and "I guess he [Rittenhouse] was in very big trouble. He probably would have been killed."
Watch below:
Rittenhouse was a Trump supporter and, in January 2020, he was spotted in the front row of a Trump rally. His past social media posts reveal he is also a staunch advocate of law enforcement.
Rittenhouse was charged with first degree homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and a misdemeanor weapons use in the Aug. 25 shooting deaths of Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Rittenhouse, who went back to his home in Antioch, Illinois after the shooting, was taken into custody. He opted not to appear at an extradition hearing last Friday (Aug. 28). A judge has scheduled a new extradition hearing for Sept. 25.
(Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
