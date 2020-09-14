Andrew Gillum Tells Tamron Hall He Identifies As Bisexual In First Interview

Former Tallahassee mayor and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has opened for the first time about a photo that surfaced from a hotel in South Beach, Miami in March of 2020. In an exclusive sit down with Tamron Hall, the former Democratic rising star explained that he had not engaged in any drugs and had only been drinking.

Gillum later issued a statement saying he planned to withdraw from public life and deal with alcoholism. "Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse," he said at the time. "I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism and I know the damaging effects it can have when untreated. I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles."



During the interview with Hall, the 41-year-old did not go into detail about the people in the hotel room that fateful night but did say, “You didn’t ask the question but I don’t identify as gay. I identify as bisexual. I’ve never shared that publicly before.”

