Texas Police Officer Charged After Killing Pamela Turner One Year Ago

Over a year after fatally shooting 44-year-old Pamela Turner, police officer Juan Delacruz has been charged with assault. According to the Associated Press, a Harris County grand jury indicted the Baytown Officer Juan Delacruz, who has been with the department since 2008, on September 14. The officer was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, a felony that could result in a sentence of five years to life in prison if he's convicted.

The officer has been on administrative leave and prosecutors are giving him time to turn himself in.

RELATED: BET EXCLUSIVE: Attorney Lee Merritt Reveals Disturbing New Details In The Cases Of 3 Black Fathers Killed By Police In One Week

When the story went viral in May of 2019, the police immediately blamed Turner for the officer firing five shots. They claim Turner grabbed an officer’s taser on May 13 and used it on him as she was being arrested. The officer then opened fire. The incident was captured on cell phone video. Pamela Turner famously shouted “I’m pregnant” during the struggle with Delacruz before she was hit by three bullets.

The family of 44-year-old Pamela Turner claims Baytown Texas police knew she was schizophrenic. They also say she had “several bad experiences” with the police officer.



BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.