Obama Announces New Memoir ‘A Promised Land,’ Covering Presidency

Former president Barack Obama took to Twitter this morning (Sept. 17) to announce that he was releasing a new memoir in November, two weeks after the presidential election. The book, entitled “A Promised Land” will be the first part of two volumes that chronicle the early part of his political years, his 2008 presidential campaign and concludes with the capture of terror figure Osama bin Laden, The New York Times reports.

The highly anticipated book will be available Nov. 17 and be published around the world in 25 languages. Crown, the Penguin Random House imprint, behind the release has ordered 3 million copies for the first printing of the U.S. edition.



“I’ve spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency, and in ‘A Promised Land’ I’ve tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office: the key events and people who shaped it; my take on what I got right and the mistakes I made; and the political, economic, and cultural forces that my team and I had to confront then — and that as a nation we are grappling with still,” Obama said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.