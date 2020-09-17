Obama Announces New Memoir ‘A Promised Land,’ Covering Presidency

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Former president Barack Obama took to Twitter this morning (Sept. 17) to announce that he was releasing a new memoir in November, two weeks after the presidential election. The book, entitled “A Promised Land” will be the first part of two volumes that chronicle the early part of his political years, his 2008 presidential campaign and concludes with the capture of terror figure Osama bin Laden, The New York Times reports.
The highly anticipated book will be available Nov. 17 and be published around the world in 25 languages. Crown, the Penguin Random House imprint, behind the release has ordered 3 million copies for the first printing of the U.S. edition.
“I’ve spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency, and in ‘A Promised Land’ I’ve tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office: the key events and people who shaped it; my take on what I got right and the mistakes I made; and the political, economic, and cultural forces that my team and I had to confront then — and that as a nation we are grappling with still,” Obama said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama voiced her support for her husband’s new manuscript saying that readers will see everything she has seen in their life together.
According to the Times’, Barack and Michelle Obama sold their memoirs to Crown for a record $65 million. Her book, “Becoming,” which was published in 2018 has reportedly sold 8.1 million units in the United States and Canada.
Obama’s first book, “Dreams From My Father,” was published in 1995. Since then, it has sold more than 3.3 million units in the U.S. and Canada. His second book, “The Audacity of Hope,” published in 2006 has sold more than 4.2 million units.
The list price for the book is $45. The former president will also read the audio version of the new memoir. A release date for the second volume has not yet been announced.
Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
