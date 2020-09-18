Trump Announces TikTok Restrictions After Users Trolled His Rally

Ever since Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma had a low turnout, which was reportedly due to teens on TikTok reserving thousands of tickets, and Sarah Cooper’s viral videos, the president has waged a war on TikTok.

According to CNN, the Trump administration issued executive orders on TikTok and WeChat, both owned by China, to restrict updated versions of the apps from being downloaded.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Fox News, "The only real change as of Sunday night will be [TikTok users] won't have access to improved apps, updated apps, upgraded apps or maintenance.”

CNN also reports the restrictions on WeChat go further, “Beginning Sunday, it will be illegal to host or transfer internet traffic associated with WeChat, the Department said in a release. The same will be true for TikTok as of Nov. 12.”

Ross also claimed the restrictions were to protect Americans, "Today's actions prove once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to guarantee our national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party. At the President's direction, we have taken significant action to combat China's malicious collection of American citizens' personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations."

Trump is being blasted for the ban on Twitter, even A. J. Delgado, former Senior Advisor to Trump, wrote on Twitter, “This is literally because of @sarahcpr's TikTok videos mocking Trump and the rumor that TikTok'ers' mobilization affected that rally of his no one attended. THIS IS NOT NORMAL. He's like a crazed, 19th century small-Eastern-European-nation's tyrant.”