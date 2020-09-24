Former LMPD Officer Brett Hankison Reports To Jail But Not For Killing Breonna Taylor

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The only officer charged in the case connected to the killing of Breonna Taylor reported to jail yesterday, after a grand jury found that there was enough evidence for an indictment. Former LMPD detective Brett Hankison arrived at the Shelby County Detention Center in Louisville, Kentucky on Wednesday, September 23 and was booked at about 4:30 p.m. He was released on bail 30 minutes later.
Bail was set at $15,000 cash bond, reports the Louisville Courier Journal. Typically, only 10 percent or $1,500 needs to be paid in order to be released.
Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for putting the lives of Taylor’s neighbors in jeopardy when he and two other officers Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, raided her home on March 13. Ballistics reports confirmed it was Hankison’s gun that shot into the apartment next door (Apartment 3, while Taylor lived in Apartment 4) where a man, a pregnant woman and a child resided. In all some 40 shots were fired in retaliation for Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker’s one shot to defend himself and Taylor from what he thought was an intruder breaking into their home.
The grand jury concluded there wasn't enough evidence to implicate either Cosgrove or Mattingly in Taylor’s death and that both officers displayed a justifiable amount of force during the raid. While placed on administrative leave during the investigation, Cosgrove and Mattingly are still currently employed by the LMPD. Hankison was fired for his participation in the raid that led to Taylor’s death. He is appealing his dismissal.
Taylor family attorney Benjamin Crump questioned Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s announcement on NBC News’ TODAY saying of the grand jury evidence, “Did he present any evidence for Breonna Taylor? And, if he did, what was it, to get an outcome like this?” He continued, “Breonna's name wasn't even listed on the indictment… Breonna's family would love to see the grand jury transcript, to see if there was any evidence presented for Breonna Taylor's perspective.”
Crump concluded, “If you are a parent and you have a daughter, if you have children, you can't sleep peacefully at night, knowing that this daughter of Tamika Palmer was allowed to be executed. And for our legal system to say it was okay.”
Taylor was a 26- year old EMT who was shot and killed in her home when Louisville police raided her apartment. Police say they were there to execute a search warrant looking for drugs, and one witness substantiates their claim that they announced themselves upon reaching Taylor’s door. However, the person they were looking for had already been arrested at another location.
