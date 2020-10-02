Michelle And Barack Obama Timeless Items Headed To An Auction

Timeless items worn by Barack and Michelle Obama are now up for grabs! Gently preserved clothing worn by the former presidential power couple will be sold at the “Icons and Idols” Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills on Dec. 4 and Dec. 6.

Barack Obama’s No. 23 senior year game worn high school jersey from when he attended the Punahou School in Hawaii will be auctioned off alongside his 1979 school yearbook, Juliens Auctions reports. The Black vintage Norman Norell cocktail dress worn by the former First Lady during the 2010 reception for “Christmas in Washington” fundraiser is also for sale.

Mr. Obama’s varsity team jersey is said to sell at $150,000- $200,000. The memorable gala garment is estimated to be auctioned up to $70,000.

Ahead of the December sale, the Obama items will be on display at a public exhibition at the Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge, Ireland, and at Julien’s in Beverly Hills.

