CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 29: Former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle close the Obama Foundation Summit together on the campus of the Illinois Institute of Technology on October 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Summit is an annual event hosted by the Obama Foundation. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Michelle And Barack Obama Timeless Items Headed To An Auction

A few classic pieces are up for grabs!

Published 21 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Timeless items worn by Barack and Michelle Obama are now up for grabs! Gently preserved clothing worn by the former presidential power couple will be sold at the “Icons and Idols” Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills on Dec. 4 and Dec. 6. 

Barack Obama’s No. 23 senior year game worn high school jersey from when he attended the Punahou School in Hawaii will be auctioned off alongside his 1979 school yearbook, Juliens Auctions reports. The Black vintage Norman Norell cocktail dress worn by the former First Lady during the 2010 reception for “Christmas in Washington” fundraiser is also for sale. 

Mr. Obama’s varsity team jersey is said to sell at $150,000- $200,000. The memorable gala garment is estimated to be auctioned up to $70,000. 

Ahead of the December sale, the Obama items will be on display at a public exhibition at the Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge, Ireland, and at Julien’s in Beverly Hills.

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

