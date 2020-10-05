Texas Man Killed By Police Posted Ominous Facebook Post Before His Death

Jonathan Price is another unarmed Black man who was shot and killed by police. Newly surfaced Facebook posts from his profile revealed that the man “never got that kind of energy” from the police.

On June 15, during the nation’s most recent outbreak of civic protest and social unrest all over the country for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many others, Price wrote on Facebook, “There were times i should have been detained for speeding, outstanding citations, outdated registration, dozing off at a red light before making it to my garage downtown Dallas after a long night out.”

He continued, “I’ve passed a sobriety test after leaving a bar in Wylie, Texas by 2 white cops and still let me drive to where I was headed, and by the way they consider Wylie, Texas to be VERY racist… I’ve never got that kind of ENERGY from the po-po.” Po-po is slang for police.

The 31-year-old closed with, “Not saying Black lives don’t matter but don’t forget about your own, or your experiences through growth / ‘waking up.’”

See the post below: