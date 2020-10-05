Texas Man Killed By Police Posted Ominous Facebook Post Before His Death

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Jonathan Price is another unarmed Black man who was shot and killed by police. Newly surfaced Facebook posts from his profile revealed that the man “never got that kind of energy” from the police.
On June 15, during the nation’s most recent outbreak of civic protest and social unrest all over the country for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many others, Price wrote on Facebook, “There were times i should have been detained for speeding, outstanding citations, outdated registration, dozing off at a red light before making it to my garage downtown Dallas after a long night out.”
He continued, “I’ve passed a sobriety test after leaving a bar in Wylie, Texas by 2 white cops and still let me drive to where I was headed, and by the way they consider Wylie, Texas to be VERY racist… I’ve never got that kind of ENERGY from the po-po.” Po-po is slang for police.
The 31-year-old closed with, “Not saying Black lives don’t matter but don’t forget about your own, or your experiences through growth / ‘waking up.’”
See the post below:
Less than four months after writing that Facebook post, Price would be killed by police in Wolfe City, Texas less on October 3.
According to local Dallas station WFAA, Price came across a domestic violence situation between a man and a woman at a Kwik Chek gas station. The dispute began inside the adjacent convenience store area but spilled outside. The man started to assault Price when police arrived. The details are blurry, however, what is known is that somehow, law enforcement used a Taser on Price, shots rang out and the millennial was killed.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the case at the request of the Wolfe City police department.
As of publishing, they have not revealed the results of their investigation to show exactly how Price was shot, but attorney Lee Merritt, who says he has spoken with Price’s family, wrote on his Facebook page that Price was not being aggressive with police.
“When police arrived, I’m told, he raised his hands and attempted to explain what was going on. Police fired tasers at him and when his body convulsed from the electrical current, they 'perceived a threat' and shot him to death,” Merritt wrote.
The officer involved, whose name has not been released, has been placed on administrative leave, WFAA reports. The gas station cameras were operating, but footage of the incident was not immediately released. Witnesses say the officer who shot Price is white.
Price worked for the city public works department and was also a fitness trainer. He was called by people who knew him as a “pillar of the community.”
Credit: Facebook
