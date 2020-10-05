After Police Shooting Armed Black Men Lead Protest In Louisiana

A group of armed Black men led a protest march in Lafayette, LA on Saturday (Oct. 3) after local police shot and killed a Black man in late August. The Not F***ing Around Coalition (NFAC) made an appearance dressed in all-black during the demonstration to honor 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin who was shot by Lafayatte police after they responded to a 911 call about an individual that had a knife at a gas station.

CNN reports that more than 400 armed demonstrators were in attendance.

NFAC has made public appearances following other police killings of other Black people including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

"We are US citizens exercising our constitutional rights and the color of our skin shouldn't make any difference," said John Jay Fitzgerald Johnson, leader of NFAC told CNN. "We are the response. We are not the incident," he said. "We are the response to repeated incidents or the response to repeated injustices."

