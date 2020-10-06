Daniel Cameron Responds To Meg Thee Stallion Slamming His Handling Of The Breonna Taylor Case

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
While the family of Breonna Taylor is insisting that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron recuse himself from the case, the AG is responding to celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion.
During Meg’s SNL performance of her hit song “Savage,” the Houston rapper paused to make a powerful statement about protecting Black women. She stood with her fist in the air as audio of activist Tamika Mallory criticizing Cameron over the Breonna Taylor decision played on the speakers.
“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery,” Mallory said after learning of the grand jury’s decision not to indict any of the three officers involved in Taylor’s death.
See below:
In his second appearance on Fox News within six days, Cameron said today (October 6) on Fox and Friends, "Let me just say that I agree that we need to love and protect our Black women. There’s no question about that. But the fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I’m simply trying to do my job is disgusting.”
He claimed the performance showed “something that I’ve had to experience because I’m a Black Republican. Because I stand up for truth and justice as opposed to giving in to a mob mentality, and those are the sorts of things that will be hurled at me in this job.”
He continued, “Obviously people preach about being tolerant (you've seen a lot of that from ‘the left’ about being tolerant), but what you saw there is inconsistent with tolerance. In fact, it's her espousing intolerance."
Cameron did not explain how demanding justice for Taylor was “intolerant.”
The protégé of Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell also complained about the attorney for the Taylor family, Benjamin Crump.
"This is the Ben Crump model. He goes into a city, creates a narrative, cherry-picks to prove that narrative, creates chaos in the community, misrepresents the facts, and then he leaves with his money and then asks the community to pick up the pieces,” he alleged. “It is terribly irresponsible on his part to push such narratives, such falsehoods."
Watch below:
On Sept. 23, a grand jury selected to hear the evidence regarding the police-involved killing of Breonna Taylor returned three counts of “wanton endangerment” in the first degree against former officer Brett Hankinson for firing into another apartment and not her death. A $15,000 cash bond was also attached to those charges. The other two officers, Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were not charged in her death either and remain on the force. Hankinson was fired in July.
After midnight on March 13, Hankison, Cosgrove, and Mattingly executed a botched “no-knock” warrant at Taylor's apartment which she shared with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker. Believing they were intruders; Walker fired his weapon, and gunfire from the officers ensued. The 26-year-old Taylor was struck six times and died. Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron claimed the warrant was not a “no-knock” and the police announced themselves prior to entering the apartment.
The police raid found no drugs at Taylor’s apartment. She also was not the target of the investigation. Rather, it was her ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover who police were after. Glover had been arrested earlier that same night.
BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.
