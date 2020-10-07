George Floyd Mural In Minneapolis Has Been Damaged For The Second Time

The mural of George Floyd at 38th Street and S. Chicago Ave. in south Minneapolis was recently defaced with red paint.

According to the StarTribune, surveillance video shows a man in shorts, a black vest, and a ski mask walking up to the mural and spraying it during the early morning hours of Sunday (October 4).

This is the second time that the mural has been damaged. A former medical student at the University of Minnesota admitted he was the person seen in surveillance footage in August and was drunk while defacing the Floyd mural with black spray paint.

The mural has not been repaired following either incident.

RELATED: Former Officer Derek Chauvin Charged With Murdering George Floyd Released On $1M Bond

The city has made plans for a permanent memorial to Floyd at the intersection where he was killed.

In June, Chauvin was charged with first-degree murder, while the three other officers involved in Floyd's death — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Kiernan, and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. All four officers were relieved from their positions at the Minneapolis Police Department.

The trial for all four men is currently scheduled for March 2021. It's not yet determined if all four will be tried together, or separately.