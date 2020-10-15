Obama Tells Everyone Not Only To Vote, But Vote Early In New Video

With the presidential election less than three weeks away and millions already standing hours in line, former president Barack Obama is taking part in a new ad encouraging everyone to cast their votes as early as possible.



“The 2020 election isn’t a few weeks away, it’s already here,” Obama said. “Millions of Americans are already voting, make sure you stand up and join them.”

The new ad will be viewed by voters in key battleground states including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin. They will also be shown on several social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Hulu and YouTube, according to a statement from the Democratic party, which is sponsoring the ads.



Earlier this week, the Democratic National Committee began to run state specific ads focusing on voter education also featuring former President Obama. In those videos, he asks voters to visit IWillVote.com, for more information about being able to cast their ballot.



“There will always be reasons to think your vote doesn’t matter -- that’s not new,” Obama continued. “What is new is a growing movement for justice, equality and progress on so many issues.

“This really is a tipping point, and that momentum only continues if we win this election. But it’s gonna be close. It could come down to a handful of voters just like you. So I’m asking you to bring this thing home. Leave no doubt. Vote early,” he said.



More than 14 million people have already voted across the country in states that have opened up early voting. Some have faced technical glitches along with the lines where people have stood for hours to cast their vote, but overall most people have said they are undaunted and determined to make their votes count.

“It was a little frustrating,” Adrienne Crowley, who was at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about her voting experience. “I would have waited all day if I had to.”



Watch the BET.com exclusive of President Obama’s new voter activation ad below: