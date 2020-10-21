Charlamagne Tha God On Trump's Strategy To Get Black Votes: 'It Works'

Amid social media backlash against Ice Cube and 50 Cent, who both waded into political hot water this past week for their seeming support for Donald Trump, Charlamagne Tha God says he understands why young Black men are drawn to the current president.

“When it comes to Black people you see who maybe are showing support for Trump, I think it’s because Trump is actually talking to young black male voters," he told Don Lemon in an interview on Tuesday. "He’s directing ads toward them. They are a group that never get courted. Black people don’t get courted either as a whole. But that old Democratic regime speaks to old Black men and they think everybody else in the Black community and black families are going to fall in line.”

The radio host added, “Trump is targeting young black males in promos and marketing. It works.”

Asked if he was pleased that Joe Biden, who is running against Trump as the Democratic nominee, chose Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, Charlamagne responded, “Absolutely. I mean, when we were pushing for Joe Biden to pick a Black woman as his VP, Senator Harris was who I had in mind. And I’m voting for Kamala Harris, I’ll tell you that in a heartbeat. I’m not necessarily voting for Joe Biden."

It's not clear what specifically he meant about his vote, but it's possible Charlamagne is indicating that he's voting for the Biden/Harris ticket for Kamala Harris, not out of enthusiasm for Joe Biden. "I’m gonna be honest with you, Don," he concluded. "I’m just so tired of, like, old white male leadership in politics.”