Michael Jordan On Feeling A ‘Great Pride’ After Opening Second Medical Clinic In Charlotte

A second medical clinic, funded by NBA icon Michael Jordan, has opened in Charlotte, North Carolina. On Monday (Oct. 19), one year after the first Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic opened, the second facility opened its doors thanks to $7 million grant donation, The Charlotte Observer reports. “It gives my family great pride to know that we are making a difference in Charlotte,” Jordan told the news outlet.
Established to serve underprivileged communities in the North Carolina city, the facilities are available to those who may not have access to health insurance or are underinsured by providing them dental, physical and behavioral health benefits. The clinic is equipped with 12 patient exam rooms, an X-ray room and space for physical therapy.
“When we came together to mark the first clinic’s opening last fall, no one could have predicted we would be facing a global pandemic just five months later,” said Jordan. “I’m so proud of the positive impact our clinic has had on the community so far, especially during COVID-19. Our second clinic will provide critical services to improve the health and lives of more Charlotteans, which is so important to me and to Novant Health.”
Patients can schedule appointments online, including same-day, or learn more about providers and available services online at nhmichaeljordanclinic.org. Walk-in visits are also available.
(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
