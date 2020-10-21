Michael Jordan On Feeling A ‘Great Pride’ After Opening Second Medical Clinic In Charlotte

A second medical clinic, funded by NBA icon Michael Jordan, has opened in Charlotte, North Carolina. On Monday (Oct. 19), one year after the first Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic opened, the second facility opened its doors thanks to $7 million grant donation, The Charlotte Observer reports. “It gives my family great pride to know that we are making a difference in Charlotte,” Jordan told the news outlet.

Established to serve underprivileged communities in the North Carolina city, the facilities are available to those who may not have access to health insurance or are underinsured by providing them dental, physical and behavioral health benefits. The clinic is equipped with 12 patient exam rooms, an X-ray room and space for physical therapy.

