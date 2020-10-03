Jordan Brand Launches ‘REAL TALK’ Series On Racial Justice

Jordan Brand is continuing their commitment to bringing awareness to Black issues and social activism by launching a new series.

REAL TALK will reportedly discuss racial issues, including education and racial equality. CNN commentator and activist Angela Rye will serve as host. She’ll be joined by Jordan athletes, influences, journalists, community activists, and social justice experts on episodes of the program, which will air on Jordan Brand’s YouTube and Instagram channels. The first episode will debut on October 7.

The conversations with Rye aim to help people better understand how racism still affects the Black community, encourage voting, community involvement and push for economic and social justice reform.

“We know our commitment requires action, not just words, and we are already seeing signs that change is possible when inspiration meets action,” Craig Williams, President of Jordan Brand, said in a statement. “We will continue to do our part to create actionable and meaningful change to bring equal justice and opportunity for Black people and all people of color.”

The announcement of the new series comes after Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand pledged $100 million earlier this year to combat racism and promote racial equality and social justice.

Watch a preview of the series below.