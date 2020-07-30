Michael Jordan And Jordan Brand Announce First Beneficiaries Of Racial Equality Fund

Michael Jordan and his Jordan Brand are revealing the first organizations that will receive money from a $100 million racial equity fund that was announced last month.

The NBA icon and his apparel company is giving the generous sum of money over the next 10 years to organizations working to combat systemic racism.

According to Yahoo, Jordan and his company issued a statement saying the institutions receiving the first wave of funds include the NAACP Legal Defense, Educational Fund Inc., and Formerly Incarcerated & Convicted People and Families Movement who will receive $1 million. Black Voters Matter will receive $500,000.

In addition, the priority elements for the donations were further explained. MJ and his brand have a goal of increasing civic engagement from the Black community “to address issues that disproportionately affect them, like voter suppression and criminal justice reform.”

The second element is economic justice in hopes to eliminate the wealth gap “through partnerships that create access to capital, improve the quality and delivery of financial literacy and education programs, and build generational wealth in Black communities.”

RELATED: Michael Jordan And Jordan Brand Announce Jaw-Dropping Donation Towards Racial Equity And Social Justice

Finally, they have the goal to raise awareness of “the role race plays in our history and drive a deeper understanding of the effects and consequences of racism.”

“I’m all in with Jordan Brand, the Jordan Family and our partners, who share a commitment to address the historical inequality that continues to plague Black communities in the U.S.,” Jordan said in the new statement.

In his June 5 statement, Michael Jordan said he feels an obligation to give back since much of his brand is supported by people of color.

“The Jordan Brand is us, the Black community,” it read. “Jordan Brand is more than one man. It’s always been a family. We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice.”