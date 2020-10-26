Group Of Armed Citizens Is Protesting Injustice In The Black Community

White National Rifle Association members can typically walk the streets with weapons drawn and face little to no backlash. The Not F**king Around Coalition (NFAC) are looking to expose the double-standard for African Americans who have decided to also walk in public armed and ready.

CNN spoke to John Fitzgerald Johnson who founded the group in 2017.

“We’re not ‘effing’ around anymore with the continued abuses within our community and the lack of respect for our men, women, and children,” Johnson said to CNN.

The NFAC has marched in Stone Mountain, Georgia, Brunswick Georgia, Louisville, Kentucky, and Lafayette, Louisiana — all for the fight for justice for Black victims of police violence as well as the removal of the nation's largest confederate monument, the Stone Mountain Confederate Memorial.

Johnson also explained the hypocrisy that comes with law enforcement looking to police black armed groups while white collectives of armed citizens roam the streets freely, “Nobody says anything when other demographics pick up weapons, decide to arm themselves and confront the government over anything from wearing a mask to being cooped up in the house, but when certain demographics arm themselves all of a sudden people tend to act as if the Constitution doesn't matter.”

In July, hundreds of people protesting wearing masks were able to gather outside of the Ohio statehouse where a citizen’s militia made of military veterans and other people with weapons made sure that nothing happened to them.

Despite any controversy that the NFAC causes, the group is continuing to expand. Johnson told CNN that the group’s size grew “exponentially” after recent protests in Louisville for Breonna Taylor.

