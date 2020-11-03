Joe Biden Actually Has A Chance At Winning Georgia

For the first time since President Bill Clinton in 1992, Georgia could possibly go Democrat tonight.

President Donald Trump won the state of Georgia by five points back in 2016. However, as of last week, a Monmouth University poll had Biden with 50% support and Trump with 45%. As of today, Real Clear Politics indicates that Biden is ahead one percentage point.



According to CBS, Georgia as a state is changing. It's growing younger and more diverse, especially in the suburbs. Joe Biden is counting on seniors, suburban women and Black voters to turn out for him before polls close today, which in some areas has been extended until 9 p.m. E.T., according to WSB-TV.

CBS reports the state set records with nearly 4 million early votes and there was a more than 550% increase in absentee by mail ballots compared to 2016.. Georgia Republicans are also counting on a heavy turnout of their voters today.

Two Democratic candidates, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, are running for the U.S. Senate seats in Georgia. Both have been endorsed by Joe Biden.

Georgia's polls closed at 7:00 p.m and the state is a toss-up between President Trump and Joe Biden. CBS News reports that 15% of Georgia voters this year said they did not vote in 2016 and 6% said they voted for a third-party candidate 2016. The Biden camp sees this as positive news, as he leads these groups by a 44% margin

