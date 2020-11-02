Beyoncé Endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

The superstar singer made the announcement on Instagram on Monday (Nov. 2). The global superstar encouraged her fellow Texans to get out and vote. “Come thru, Texas! #VOTE,” she wrote alongside a video clip of her wearing a pro-Biden mask while flashing an “I Voted” sticker.

With just one day left until Election Day, Beyoncé has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his vice presidential running mate Kamala Harris .

Her endorsement comes amid what has been a record voter turnout in what Democrats hope to turn into a swing state.

Most recently, Beyoncé gave a rare interview to British Vogue for the publication’s December issue.

She candidly discussed using her platform to elevate Black voices, the Black Lives Matter Movement, quarantine, and parenting her three children, Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Black Is King star said “something cracked open inside of me right after giving birth to my first daughter. From that point on, I truly understood my power, and motherhood has been my biggest inspiration.”

Beyoncé shared that she has further changed after taking in this year, saying, “It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed."

“I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life. I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects non-stop," she explained. "I released Lemonade during the Formation World Tour, gave birth to twins, performed at Coachella, directed Homecoming, went on another world tour with Jay, then Black Is King, all back to back. It’s been heavy and hectic. I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy.”