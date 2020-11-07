Michelle Obama Reacts To Van Jones’ On-Air Breakdown Over Joe Biden’s Win

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Earlier today (November 7), Joe Biden was announced as President-Elect of the United States, prompting celebrations all over the country.
Michelle Obama joined her husband Barack Obama to congratulate the incoming president and his vice president, Kamala Harris, but she also had a warning over what’s coming next.
“I’m beyond thrilled that my friend @JoeBiden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it,” Mrs. Obama wrote during a series of tweets.
RELATED: Biden Wins In Pennsylvania As Voters Choose To End Chaotic Trump Presidency
She continued: “Thank you to all of you who poured every ounce of your hope and determination into this democracy over these past four years, registering voters, getting them to the polls, keeping folks informed. More votes were cast in this election than ever before. It’s because of you. And after we celebrate — and we should all take a moment to exhale after everything we’ve been through — let’s remember that this is just a beginning. It’s a first step. Voting in one election isn’t a magic wand, and neither is winning one.”
One of the most viral reactions to Biden's victory came from CNN’s Van Jones, who began crying live on air after learning Biden would become the next president. Jones chokes back tears while trying to explain how much easier life will be for so many marginalized people in America now that Trump will no longer be president.
Michelle Obama apparently saw the widely-viewed clip and reached out to Jones on Twitter, informing him that many share his joy.
“Van, thank you for expressing the sorrow and relief that we all feel,” she tweeted over the viral video. “My hope is that those who hoped for a different outcome will take a moment to empathize with the pain so many of us have felt over the past four years.”
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS