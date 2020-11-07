Michelle Obama Reacts To Van Jones’ On-Air Breakdown Over Joe Biden’s Win

Earlier today (November 7), Joe Biden was announced as President-Elect of the United States, prompting celebrations all over the country.

Michelle Obama joined her husband Barack Obama to congratulate the incoming president and his vice president, Kamala Harris, but she also had a warning over what’s coming next.

“I’m beyond thrilled that my friend @JoeBiden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it,” Mrs. Obama wrote during a series of tweets.

She continued: “Thank you to all of you who poured every ounce of your hope and determination into this democracy over these past four years, registering voters, getting them to the polls, keeping folks informed. More votes were cast in this election than ever before. It’s because of you. And after we celebrate — and we should all take a moment to exhale after everything we’ve been through — let’s remember that this is just a beginning. It’s a first step. Voting in one election isn’t a magic wand, and neither is winning one.”