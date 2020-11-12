Physician Arrested In Connection With Racist Attack On Black Southern University Student Athlete

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department have announced the arrest of a man accused of punching and verbally assaulting a female Southern University student athlete.

According to WAFB 9, Shane McKinney, 54, was arrested and charged with simple battery on Tuesday (November 10). The alleged incident took place on November 9.

McKinney is a doctor at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital and has been placed on leave by his employer.

Roman Banks, Southern’s athletic director, issued a statement Tuesday over the incident.

“We are aware of a reported off-campus verbal and physical assault involving a female Southern University student-athlete and a bystander,” the statement began. “At this time, we believe the incident was racially motivated and are wholly and completely focused on the safety and well-being of our student-athletes.”

RELATED: Parents Of Black Student Demand Answers After Son Is Brutally Beaten By White Classmates

The victim has not yet been identified by authorities. She is reportedly claiming that the attack was racially-motivated, however police say there was not “enough evidence to prove that this was racially motivated.”

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has released a statement over their employees’ alleged actions.

“We don’t tolerate hate, racism or violence by any member of our organization against another person,” the statement reads, according to WBRZ 2. “We take the allegations placed against one of our physicians seriously and understand their gravity. We have placed the physician on administrative leave pending a thorough internal investigation.”

The statement continues: “Based on the outcome of our investigation, we may consider further action. We place the well-being of our patients, teams and community at the forefront of everything we do.”

McKinney was later released Wednesday on a $10,000 bond.