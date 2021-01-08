SoHo Karen Arrested In Los Angeles For New York City Cell Phone Attack

Miya Ponsetto, the woman dubbed SoHo Karen and who was on the run for falsely accusing Keyon Harrold Jr., 14, for stealing her phone and assaulting him in a New York City hotel, has been arrested.

CBS News reports that Ponsetto was arrested Thursday (Jan. 7) in her home state of California in Ventura County. According to the outlet, the New York Police Department flew detectives out to California with a warrant for the 22-year-olds arrest.

“[She] did not stop for deputies until she reached her residence,” said Ventura County’s Sherriff’s Captain, Eric Buschow. “She tried to slam the door on one of the deputies and that's when they just reached in and forcibly removed her.”

