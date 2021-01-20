Kamala Harris Makes History As She Is Sworn In As Vice President

Kamala Harris is officially America's next Vice President of the United States. She is the first woman and first African-American and Asian-American to serve as vice president. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/STYe0yPpXX

Kamala D. Harris was sworn in as the 49th Vice President of the United States. She becomes the first woman to hold the position and the first woman of color to do so as well.

Joined by her husband Doug Emhoff, who will assume the title of Second Gentleman, the first person to do so, she was escorted to the U.S. Capitol steps by Eugene Goodman, the capitol policeman who became a hero during the Jan. 6 siege of the building.

She was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor using the bible that belonged to Thurgood Marshall, the first African American to sit on the Supreme Court, who she has called her “childhood hero and inspiration.” Another bible she used belonged to Regina Shelton who was a close family friend of hers and helped to raise her, according to ESSENCE.com.

Harris, 56, also takes over the important role of president of the Senate, and with a 50-50 split between Democrats and Republican in the body, she can cast tie-breaking votes, which will likely be in favor of the Democrats.

Harris has ascended in her career from a longtime prosecutor in San Francisco to being California’s Senator and was chosen as Biden’s running mate in August.