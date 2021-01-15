Eugene Goodman: Legislators Seeking To Award Capitol Police Officer For Heroism

A bipartisan group of House members have introduced legislation to honor the U.S. Capitol Police officer who diverted a mob away from lawmakers in the midst of the violent riot that took place there Jan. 6.

Officer Eugene Goodman encountered a throng of angry, shouting Trump supporters, was seen on a video that has now gone viral, taken by Huffington Post politics reporter Igor Bobic diverting the mob away from the Senate chamber, which was not guarded and could have led them directly to lawmakers.



He has been hailed as a hero for his action, which averted more serious damage and possibly injury or loss of life when he used himself to bait the rioters away.

U.S. Representatives Charlie Crist, Emanuel Cleaver II and Nancy Mace are sponsoring a bill to award Goodman with the Congressional Gold Medal.

“The United States Capitol was under attack by armed, violent extremists, and Officer Eugene Goodman was the only thing standing between the mob and the United States Senate,” said Crist in a news release. “I shudder to think what might have happened had it not been for Officer Goodman’s fast thinking and commitment to his duty and his country. While some will remember last Wednesday for the very worst in our country, the patriotism and heroics of Officer Eugene Goodman renew my faith and remind us all what truly makes the United States great.”

