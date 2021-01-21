Video: Kwame Kilpatrick Reunites With His Family After Trump Commutes Prison Sentence

According to Click on Detroit , the 50-year-old father of three met with his family in Georgia.

In 2013, Kwame Kilpatrick was convicted on multiple corruption charges and sentenced to 28 years in prison. On Jan. 20, former President Trump commuted the former Detroit mayor’s sentence and he is now reunited with his family.

NEW TONIGHT: Kwame Kilpatrick arrives to meet family in Georgia. On @Local4News we’ll hear from one of the people who helped secure his clemency. pic.twitter.com/yRGtlUvlR4

Kilpatrick resigned from office after a text messaging scandal revealed an illicit affair with his chief of staff. Further investigation revealed illegal activity and he was eventually convicted on 24 federal felony counts, which included mail fraud, wire fraud and racketeering. He was sentenced to 28 years behind bars. Over the past year, rumors had been floated that he would be released from federal prison due to the risk of coronavirus.

Kilpatrick appealed his conviction several times, but each of those attempts failed. Michigan State Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo even hand delivered a letter asking for Kilpatrick’s release during a White House event in February 2020.

Gay-Dagnogo said after his release, “I saw a boatload of text messages and calls. I knew it had happened and I was overwhelmed.”

“Mr. Kilpatrick has served approximately seven years in prison for his role in a racketeering and bribery scheme while he held public office,” the White House statement read.

“During his incarceration, Mr. Kilpatrick has taught public speaking classes and has led Bible Study groups with his fellow inmates.”

In a strange twist, Diamond and Silk, fired Fox News personalities who have consistently defended Trump’s racism, are one of the people credited for Kilpatrick’s release, according to the press release.

Kilpatrick was not pardoned, his sentence was only commuted. Therefore, he reportedly will still be required to pay millions of dollars in restitution.