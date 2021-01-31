John Lewis Statue To Replace Confederate Monument In Georgia County

A statue of the late civil rights leader John Lewis will replace a confederate monument outside of a courthouse in Dekalb County, Georgia, after unanimous approval from the board of commissioners, reports say.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the vote came Friday (Jan.22), and states that a resolution approved by the county recognized that the spot outside of the courthouse grounds, in the suburban Atlanta city of Decatur, is “the most fitting” place for the new Lewis statue.

According to CNN, Commissioner Davis Johnson recognized John Lewis a “giant of a man, with a humble heart.”

"He met no strangers and he truly was a man who loved the people and who loved his country which he represented very well,” he told the news outlet. “He deserves this honor.”