Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman Awarded Congressional Gold Medal

Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who protected lawmakers from violent insurgents in the U.S. Capitol in D.C., on January 6 that left five people dead, was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

The Senate ended the impeachment trial on Friday (February 12) with a unanimous vote to award the medal to Goodman, the highest honor congress can bestow, according to the Washington Post. He was greeted in the Senate chamber on Friday with a standing ovation.

“Here in this trial, we saw a new video, powerful video showing calmness under pressure, his courage in the line of duty, his foresight in the midst of chaos, and his willingness to make himself a target of the mob’s rage so that others might reach safety,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said before recognizing Goodman, who was sitting in the back of the chamber, writes the Post.

He also added that he and his colleague’s gratitude goes out to all of the law enforcement officers that were protecting the Capitol on January 6.