Living the Dream: Dr. Ian Smith

Dr. Ian Smith is a physician who has gained celebrity status through his diet books and media resume as the medical diet expert on VH1’s Celebrity Fit Club and now the host of the syndicated daytime talk show The Doctors. He’s also the founder of the 50 Million Pound Challenge, a national health initiative to help people get fit and manage their weight.

The Danbury, Conn. native earned his undergraduate degree from Harvard College, received a master’s in science education from Teachers College of Columbia University, and completed his medical degree from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. In 2010, President Barack Obama chose Smith to serve on the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition.