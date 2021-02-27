Tessica Brown, Who Used Gorilla Glue In Her Hair, Finds Lump In Each Breast

Tessica Brown has discovered lumps in her breasts.



Brown, 40, was looking into getting breasts implants. She returned to Dr. Michael Obeng, who removed the Gorilla Glue from her hair earlier this month, and he discovered a lump in each breast, according to her manager, Gina Rodriguez, TMZ reports. A mammogram confirmed the presence of masses and had surgery to remove them. The masses are now being tested for cancer.

RELATED: Viral Tik Tok Shows Woman Using Gorilla Glue Spray On Her Hair

Brown went viral about a month ago when she used Gorilla Glue to secure her hair after she ran out of her regular hair spray. She took to TikTok to share her dilemma, hoping that social media users might have advice or ideas on removing the glue.

On Feb. 6, Brown posted a photo of herself from a hospital bed. In an interview with Kiss 92.5, she said she went to the emergency room to seek treatment but left the hospital after the medical staff told her she would need to stay for 20 hours for proper treatment and observation.

The Louisiana native went through a special procedure in Beverly Hills, Calif., by plastic surgeon Dr. Obeng. This viral ordeal may have helped Brown to detect possible cancer early.

According to the National Cancer Institute, early detection can translate into starting treatment earlier, possibly before it’s spread. And past data has shown that early detection can help reduce the number of deaths from breast cancer among women ages 40 to 70, especially women 50 and older.