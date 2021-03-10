‘Atlanta Voice’ Editor Marshall Latimore Found Dead At 36

Marshall Latimore, the editor-in-chief and chief content officer of the Atlanta Voice, was found dead in the Georgia city on Wednesday (March 10). He was 36.

According to the Journal-isms, officers responded to a “person down” call at around 12:52 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male who was not alert, not conscious, or breathing,” a police statement regarding Latimore’s death reads, according to the Journal-isms. “Grady Ems [Grady Emergency Medical Services, an ambulance provider for medically related calls] pronounced the male deceased on scene and the decedent was removed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner who will lead the investigation to determine the cause of death.”

A cause of death has yet to be determined.

Via a Facebook post, the Atlanta Voice relayed their shock and say they will continue on in Latimore’s honor and example.

“We at #TheAtlantaVoice are coming to grips with the sudden and unexpected loss of our Executive Editor and Chief Content Officer, Marshall A. Latimore,” the post reads. “Marshall stood in the epicenter of this Atlanta treasure as we have transformed the Atlanta Voice into a multi-media powerhouse set to grow our legacy for generations to come.

The post continues: “His leadership cannot be replaced but his direction will be followed as our mission continues to be a voice for the voiceless. His presence will be missed but his voice will continue on in every aspect of our future.”

According to his LinkedIn account, Lattimore attended Tennessee State University from 2002 to 2011 and was a part of the 2017 class for the Poynter-NABJ Leadership Academy for Diversity in Digital Media.

The Atlanta Voice is one of 10 Black-owned outlets that have joined forces with the Local Media Association to launch the Fund for Black Journalism, which aims to support and reimagine Black press.