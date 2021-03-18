Viral Video Shows Big Brother’s Smart Method Of Calming Little Brother’s Tantrum

Anyone who has dealt with small children knows what it’s like when one of them starts crying, collapsing into a temper tantrum. But Ashley West, a California mom raising three boys, shared a video on social media of one of her sons calming his little brother down through a breathing exercise.
In the 21-second video, which has gone viral, Noah, 6, stands in front of his younger sibling Cory, 4, as he begins to meltdown. But instead of nudging him or even scolding him in the way other big brothers might have done, he instructs him to calm down by just holding his hands up to him and saying, “breathe.” Before long, the two are breathing together, and the crying stops.
According to website Upworthy, West explained that Cory was upset about a Nintendo video game device being plugged in but not fully charged yet and thus not ready to play. But as he started to cry Noah came through with the calmness exercise.
“My baby was all 'I understand the pain, I do, but you just have to wait, it's not done yet," she said.
West is studying social work and has an understanding of emotional reactions. She said her family also does yoga together, so Noah knew how to use breathing techniques to deal with feelings.
Twitter users have reacted, congratulating West on her parenting skills, but she says it’s all a step at a time.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Lol — there are THREE of them ! My 6yo is my middle baby but definitely the sweetest of the bunch ♥️🙏🏽 <a href="https://t.co/JRSsSHR2gj">pic.twitter.com/JRSsSHR2gj</a></p>— ♥️B⚘ O⚘ Y⚘ MOM♥️ (@Ashleyoutloud) <a href="https://twitter.com/Ashleyoutloud/status/1371401006076940290?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 15, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
“When I tell you all it took us TIME, this is what I mean... his temperament used to be off the chain ! While I can appreciate the flowers and love I am NOT perfect, no mother is. I don’t have all the answers,” West said. “I’m really just TRYING to raise some emotionally healthy kids!”
Photo: Getty Images
