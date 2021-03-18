Viral Video Shows Big Brother’s Smart Method Of Calming Little Brother’s Tantrum

In the 21-second video, which has gone viral, Noah, 6, stands in front of his younger sibling Cory, 4, as he begins to meltdown. But instead of nudging him or even scolding him in the way other big brothers might have done, he instructs him to calm down by just holding his hands up to him and saying, “breathe.” Before long, the two are breathing together, and the crying stops.



According to website Upworthy, West explained that Cory was upset about a Nintendo video game device being plugged in but not fully charged yet and thus not ready to play. But as he started to cry Noah came through with the calmness exercise.



“My baby was all 'I understand the pain, I do, but you just have to wait, it's not done yet," she said.



West is studying social work and has an understanding of emotional reactions. She said her family also does yoga together, so Noah knew how to use breathing techniques to deal with feelings.



Twitter users have reacted, congratulating West on her parenting skills, but she says it’s all a step at a time.