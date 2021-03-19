U.S. South Pummeled By Tornadoes, Hail, Damaging Property, Affecting 60 Million

The southern United States was slammed with severe weather, affecting 60 million people, leaving damaged buildings, downed trees with forecasts of stronger storms on the way, the Associated Press reports. Meteorologists say tornadoes, baseball-sized hail, and heavy downpours could be on the way.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center says the southeast may see major storms. An area stretching from southeastern Arkansas and northeastern Louisiana and Mississippi and Alabama was looking at possible twisters and 80 mph winds.
Heavy damage was seen in rural areas like Chilton County, Ala., and also in Louisiana, Tennessee, and Mississippi.
“Downtown Moundville got it. Some roofs and stuff got taken off houses,” said Michael Brown, a family business owner in Moundville, Ala. “There’s a lot of trees down. I guess it had to be a tornado; it got out of here pretty fast.”
As many as 70,000 homes were left without power from Texas to Alabama, the AP reports. Additional storms were shown moving across the region as cleanup efforts got underway.
Sabrina Hargrove, who lives in Moundville, took cover with her baby and her boyfriend as a tornado blew out the windows to her home.
“I just hear it. I hear the tornado. It's just coming. And oh, my God, it was horrible. And my baby, she just crying and crying and crying,” she told CBS News. “Only thing I could do was just lay there and just wait for it to pass.”
Photo Credit: Vasha Hunt/AP
