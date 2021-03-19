U.S. South Pummeled By Tornadoes, Hail, Damaging Property, Affecting 60 Million

The southern United States was slammed with severe weather, affecting 60 million people, leaving damaged buildings, downed trees with forecasts of stronger storms on the way, the Associated Press reports. Meteorologists say tornadoes, baseball-sized hail, and heavy downpours could be on the way.



The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center says the southeast may see major storms. An area stretching from southeastern Arkansas and northeastern Louisiana and Mississippi and Alabama was looking at possible twisters and 80 mph winds.

Heavy damage was seen in rural areas like Chilton County, Ala., and also in Louisiana, Tennessee, and Mississippi.