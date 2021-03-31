She Did That! Tiffany Hainesworth

Black women are shattering the glass ceiling like never before. Tiffany Capri Hainesworth is leading the way in an industry dominated by white men. She's the first Black woman to solely own a tequila brand, T-Capri Tequila. Not only is Hainesworth a connoisseur of spirits and wine, but she also crafts edible gourmet cocktails in the form of cakes, bread puddings, and gummy treats.

Black women represent a tiny fraction of wine and spirits companies. And it's no surprise that the industry can be unwelcoming to them. None of that deterred Hainesworth from achieving her business goals.

RELATED: She Did That! Queen Latifah

The D.C. native and longtime federal government employee ventured into entrepreneurship after a car accident. She traveled in 2018 to a distillery in Guadalajara, Mexico, to work with farmers who harvested agave plants, a base ingredient for manufacturing tequila. In 2019, T-Capri, LLC, became a licensed spirits distributor. Hainesworth is now building the company all while still working her full-time job.

She believes "anything is possible for women; anything is possible for minorities" once they focus and never give up on their dreams.

BET salutes all the women like Tiffany Capri Hainesworth who are working double time to pursue a passion while keeping life intact. Women who push past the obstacles to actualize their dreams.

Black women who did that!