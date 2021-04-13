Black High School Football Player In Illinois Forced To Sit Amid Banana Peels In Locker Room

An Illinois Black high school football player was reportedly filmed while being forced to sit in a locker littered with banana peels after a teammate threatened to break his knees if he didn’t oblige.

The alleged incident went down at Moline High School in northwest Illinois and police are investing after footage of it was widely shared on social media.

The 11-second video was posted on Thursday night (April 8) and shows a player threatening the Black teen to sit in a locker filled with banana peels. You can hear the player saying, “Or I’ll break both your knees.”

The Black player, whose name or age hasn’t been made public, eventually sits down while others in the locker room can be heard shouting, “Yeah!”

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said an investigation determined the people involved with the young man’s teammates and that they were “of both different and similar races to the victim.” He also called the alleged incident a “disturbing racist scene,” according to the Daily Mail.

Gault added that all players involved have been identified and are friends.

“Regardless of these facts, we all agree that this is a disgusting way to treat a fellow teammate, a fellow human being and most certainly a friend,” he said. “We all agree that regardless if the students viewed this as a joke, it is unacceptable behavior.”