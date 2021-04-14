Rev. Al Sharpton, Ben Crump Speak Out Following Daunte Wright Killing, Cop Charge

During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon (April 14) in New York City, Rev. Al Sharpton and attorney Ben Crump, along with family affected by police violence, reacted to the charges against former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter, who was just hit with a charge of second degree manslaughter and arrested.

“It is my feeling and the feelings of the many delegates here that manslaughter 2 is the least [Potter] should get. The least, possibly more,” said Sharpton regarding the charge Potter faces for killing 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

“When you look at the fact that you’re dealing with a 26-year veteran – if she didn’t know in 26 years the difference between the size and weight of a gun as opposed to a Taser, then how was she a veteran in policing?” he added regarding the Minneapolis Police Department’s claim that Potter thought she was reaching for her Taser when she grabbed her gun.

“The reason why we are getting due process so quickly in the state of Minnesota for the killing of Daunte Wright is because of the blood of their children," Crump told reporters while in New York at the National Action Network Convention, speaking after Rev. Sharpton.

Additionally, Dallas Bryant, Wright’s brother, spoke about the news of the charges against Potter. "I’m not too happy about it but I’ll take every win I can get at the moment,” the 23-year-old said during the conference. "My family wants peace. Me and our family are going to try and do it the right way.”

Daunte Wright was killed almost a year after Floyd died after Officer Chauvin knelt on his neck for over nine minutes.

On Sunday (April 11), ex-cop Kim Potter shot Wright, 20. She reportedly meant to fire her Taser instead of her service weapon during the traffic stop. He was shot in the chest and his death was ruled a homicide by the Hennepin County medical examiner.

On Wednesday, Potter was charged over Wright’s death, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed.

The 48-year-old was a 26-year veteran of the department and was arrested and taken into custody late Wednesday morning, a BCA statement said. She was booked into the Hennepin County Jail after consultation with Washington County Attorney Pete Orput.

The charges will be filed in Washington County later Wednesday against Potter, who fatally wounded Wright, 20. She resigned from the department on Tuesday, along with Chief Tim Gannon.

Watch Rev. Al Sharpton and attorney Ben Crump’s full press conference below.