Daunte Wright’s Aunt Receives Hateful Messages After Starting A GoFundMe Page

Daunte Wright’s aunt said she’s been receiving hateful emails since she started a GoFundMe page in order to cover her nephew’s funeral costs.

Kelly Bryant told Insider she started the page to help the 20-year-old’s grieving parents.

Bryant said she took the initiative "just so they didn't have to think about it.”

"So they could actually grieve and not have to worry on top of how they're going to pay to bury their son," she added.

Bryant says she’s received numerous hateful emails from strangers.

"People have been saying, 'You're scandalous,' 'You're stealing money from people,' and 'This is not even your nephew,'" Bryant added. "It's been crazy."

She added: "I didn't think going into this, that it would be this much stress. And this much backlash and emails of millions of people saying it's a fake account."

So far, the crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $790,000.

On Sunday (April 11), ex-cop Kim Potter shot Wright. It has been reported that she meant to fire her taser instead of her service weapon during the traffic stop. He was shot in the chest. His death was ruled a homicide by the Hennepin County medical examiner.

Insider reports Wright's killing took place just 10 miles from where Derek Chauvin is currently on trial for the murder of George Floyd.

Potter has since resigned from her position, submitting a two-sentence statement in regards to the shooting. She’s also been charged with second degree manslaughter over the tragic incident.