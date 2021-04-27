Trending:

Rally Supporting Police Officer Who Killed Ma’Khia Bryant Set To Take Place At Ohio Statehouse

Supporters write messages in chalk at a vigil in Columbus, Ohio on April 21, 2021 in memory of MaKhia Bryant, 16, who was shot and killed by a Columbus Police Department officer. - Police in the US state of Ohio fatally shot a Black teenager who appeared to be lunging at another person with a knife, less than an hour before former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd. The shooting occurred at a tense time with growing outrage against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States, and set off protests in the city of Columbus. (Photo by Jeff Dean / AFP) (Photo by JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green and others are confirmed speakers.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

A “Back the Blue Freedom Rally!” is scheduled to take place at the Ohio Statehouse following the shooting death of Ma’Khia Bryant by Columbus police.

Controversial U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has tweeted that she will be among the speakers for the event at the Ohio Statehouse on Saturday (May 1). It will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., according to information posted by Ohio Gun Owners, and will celebrate the city’s law enforcement who have shot and killed the likes of Casey Goodson, Andre Hill and Bryant since December.

“I think it’s high time (that we let) the law enforcement community know that the regular, law-abiding community has their backs, we definitely support them,” said Chris Dorr, executive director of the group, according to the Columbus Dispatch. “We didn’t want them to be forgotten, so it’s a good time to throw a rally in support of them.”

RELATED: Ma'Khia Bryant's Funeral Scheduled For Friday

The rally will come just hours after Ma’Khia Bryant’s funeral, which is scheduled for Friday in Southeast Columbus. The 16-year-old was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer who responded to her 911 call for help. Bryant had said she was under attack from people who convened on her home.

This isn’t the first time Taylor Greene has aligned with racists in her first few months in Congress. Earlier this month, she called for the expulsion of Maxine Waters from the U.S. House of Representatives. Additionally, the GOP Congresswoman has ties to the radical conspiracy group Q-Anon and has previously been accused of “targeting” and “berating” other Black women in Congress.

“As we all saw on the video, Officer (Nicholas) Reardon saved the young woman’s life and should be treated like a hero,” Greene tweeted about Saturday’s event, “See y’all there!”

A counterprotest is also scheduled to take place at the Ohio Statehouse.

Photo: JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images

