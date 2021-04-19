Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants To Expel Maxine Waters From Congress

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene announced Sunday (April 18) she’s planning to introduce a resolution to expel fellow Rep. Maxine Waters from Congress.

According to The Hill, In a statement on Sunday, Green said she will "be introducing a resolution to expel Rep. Maxine Waters from Congress for her continual incitement of violence."

Specifically, the GOP Congresswoman, who has ties to radical conspiracy group Q-Anon and has previously been accused of “targeting” and “berating” other Black women in Congress, cited Waters’ solidarity with protesters at a demonstration in Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis on Saturday.

Demonstrations broke out in the city last week after police fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on April 11.

On Sunday, Greene claimed Waters’s comments “led to more violence and a drive by shooting on National Guardsmen in Minnesota early this morning.”

According to Fox News, Waters told reporters during the demonstration she is "going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice," adding, "We’ve got to get justice in this country, and we cannot allow these killings to continue.”

Additionally, Waters said of Chauvin’s trial that if the former Minneapolis police officer is not found guilty, that "we've got to stay on the street, and we've got to get more active. We've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

Greene had previously announced she would file articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden just one day after he was sworn into office over his actions while he was vice president under Barack Obama. She accused Biden of abusing his power by allowing his son Hunter Biden to serve on the board of a Ukranian energy company.