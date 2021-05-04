Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' Neighborhood Sees Damage From Severe Storms

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms took photos of damage in her neighborhood caused by the severe storms that have hit the Southeastern United States over the past 48 hours.
Bottoms tweeted the images she took while walking through southwest Atlanta, showing downed trees and damage to property. No injuries were reported, she said, but one of her neighbors told her they saw a funnel cloud.
According to reports, one person in suburban Douglasville, Ga., was killed when trees and power lines fell onto his car. Another person, in Bonaire, Ga., died when a tree fell through her home. Nearly 8,000 people throughout the state are without electricity, according to Georgia Power.
Violent storms moved through the U.S. Southeast on Sunday and Monday ripping trees from the ground, damaging homes and downing power lines in an area stretching from Mississippi to West Virginia, according to CBS News. As many as 17 tornadoes were confirmed over the two-day period and another 18 storms were being watched.
Parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, Arkansas and Georgia, where at least 11 million people live, were threatened by more potential storms.
"We'll see all three threats as far as hail, wind and tornadoes on Tuesday," said National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Edmonston told CBS News.
