Saniyya Dennis Is Still Missing And Her Family’s Determined To Find Her

Since April 24, Saniyya Dennis has been missing, and as the month anniversary of her disappearance approaches, her family remains vigilant.

Authorities in Buffalo have already ruled the 19-year-old Bronx native had committed suicide by jumping into Niagra Falls, however her family says she’s still missing and are determined to find her.

“Saniyya Dennis is still missing,” Latisha, Dennis’ mother said, according to Amsterdam News. “Her family and loved ones want her found!”

Friends, family and community members have joined forces in order to find out what happened to Saniyya.

According to WIVB, Buffalo State University Police say the sophomore was last seen leaving her dorm on April 24. She was then later captured on video at a bus terminal.

Dennis’ family has been searching the Niagara Falls area since learning her phone last pinged there near an area called Goat Island.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced at a press conference earlier this month that after a manhunt was conducted, Dennis’ disappearance was determined to be a suicide based on text messages he presented between her and an alleged ex-boyfriend where she allegedly discussed killing herself.

In an interview with AmNews, Myles Carter, a community leader working with Dennis’ family, said they will continue the search regardless and won’t stop until Dennis is found.

“There has been a continued effort to find Saniyya since the DA made his statement regarding her taking her own life,” Carter said. “There’s a daily search at the gorge at Artpark State Park in Lewiston where bodies would surface and that’s been going on since May 30.”

Additionally, Carter said those helping with the search have been posting flyers throughout Western New York.

Two weeks ago, Buffalo Mayor Bryon Brown met with Saniyya Dennis’s family after they claimed they were frustrated over the lack of answers surrounding the teen’s death. Brown Claimed their meeting helped.

“It was a good meeting with the parents, but obviously they are deeply concerned with the whereabouts of their daughter, and the parents are here in town from New York City to do every single thing that they can to aid in the investigation,” said Mayor Brown, according to WIVB.

Anyone with information about Saniyya Dennis’ whereabouts to call 716-878-6333 or email police at police@buffalostate.edu. You can also call the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.