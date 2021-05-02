Former Dipset Rapper 40 Cal Searches Desperately For Missing Daughter Saniyya Dennis

The search continued on Sunday (May 2) for 40 Cal’s daughter, Saniyya Dennis, a Buffalo State College student who was last seen leaving her dorm room shortly before midnight on April 24.

"We combed the whole park, even places where she was nowhere near, putting up flyers. The dogs came out yesterday, and today they had the helicopter for the search," the rapper, whose real name is Calvin Byrd, told WGRZ-TV on Saturday (May 1).

He took to social media to ask the public for help.

“Been in Buffalo if anybody have any info!, Dm me!, I have money for anything that connect!” a message on 40 Cal’s Instagram account stated.