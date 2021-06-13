Sasha Johnson: Second Suspect Charged In London Shooting Of BLM Activist

The London Metropolitan Police have charged a second man in the shooting of British Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, who was shot following death threats across social media platforms due to her activist work, reports say.

According to CNN, 18-year-old male Devonte Brown was charged Friday (June 11) with conspiracy to murder. He was scheduled to appear Saturday (June 12) at the Westminster Magistrates Court.

Police also stated that the first suspect, Cameron Deriggs, 18, was one of the five men arrested in connection to the murder case. He was also charged with conspiracy to murder. Although the other men were released on bail, Deriggs remains in police custody on the conspiracy to murder charge.

Johnson, 27, was shot in the head on May 23rd during a house party at about 3 am. According to the report, police stated that due to no possible evidence found, Johnson was not the specific target of the shooting. However, witnesses claim four men “entered the garden of the property and discharged a firearm.” Since then, Johnson has remained in critical condition in the hospital, police told CNN.

The 27-year old mother attracted a lot of attention during the 2021 BLM protests and is leading as a founder of the Taking the Initiative Party (also known as TTIP.) Deriggs and Johnson are the only two men currently charged in Johnson’s case.