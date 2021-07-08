BET News To Air ‘State of Our Union: Vice President Kamala Harris’

Friday, July 9 at 8/7c, the most powerful woman in the country is sitting down with journalist Soledad O’Brien for State of Our Union: Vice President Kamala Harris.

The half-hour primetime special was taped at the White House and focuses on issues impacting the Black community. The Vice President discusses vaccine hesitancy, economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, voting rights and more.

According to a recent press release, Harris specifically addressed holding law enforcement accountable. ”On the issue of policing, we need accountability. And we are, and I was actually one of the original authors of the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act and I feel very strongly that needs to be passed. There needs to be accountability for police officers who break the rules or break the laws,” she said.

The George Floyd Justice and Policing Act passed in the House but it is still waiting to be voted on in the Senate.

BET President Scott Mills said in a statement, “BET continues to lead the charge with content that speaks to the timely and critical issues impacting our community. Now, more than ever, it’s crucial that we utilize the power of media to drive important conversations affecting our health and welfare. We look forward to facilitating this dialogue with Vice President Harris and tackling these topics head on to engage and empower our viewers like no other brand can.”

Leading up to Friday’s premiere, go to BET’s social media platforms to watch a series of short conversations between members of our community and Biden-Harris administration.

State of Our Union: Vice President Kamala Harris is executive produced by Jason Samuels for BET; Steven Ramey serves as supervising producer.